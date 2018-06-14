Bellingham real estate broker ranks first in community giving

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Coldwell Banker Bain has announced the results of its Community Partnership program for 2017. Bellingham broker Wayne Kwiatkowski contributed $34,130 last year, which ranks him as the top contributor in the company.Recipients included Dominic’s Closet, Faces Community Partnership, Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center, St. Paul Episcopal Church, Whatcom Hospice Foundation, Whatcom Humane Society, Whatcom Parks & Recreation Foundation and Whatcom County Youth Soccer Association.

Through the Community Partnership Program, Coldwell Banker Bain brokers partner with nonprofits. In Washington, each time a member from the nonprofit refers a client to the broker, and that referral results in a closed transaction, the broker and CB Bain donate 10 percent of their commission to the nonprofit.

Since the program’s inception in 1988 through 2017, it has generated $1,923,180 for community nonprofits. Last year, broker partnered with 155 nonprofits, with contributions averaging $1,603.

CB Bain has more than 1,100 brokers in 32 offices throughout Washington and Oregon. For more information, visit coldwellbankerbain.com.