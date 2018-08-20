Bellingham real estate firm to donate $10,000

by ehamann

Brandon Nelson Partners is celebrating its success by donating $10,000 to the Whatcom County community upon the sale of its 100th house. As of mid July, the firm had already sold or was under contract to sell 84 homes in 2018.

The money has been raised by all seven Brandon Nelson Realtors, who chip in every time a sale closes.

Brandon Nelson Partners was started in 2015 by former builder and home inspector Brandon Nelson. The firm specializes in residential sales in Bellingham and the surrounding areas. For more information, visit www.BrandonNelson.com