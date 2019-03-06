Bellingham real estate office transitions to affiliate ownership

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

A Bellingham real estate office has transitioned to a different form of ownership. John L. Scott Real Estate Affiliates, Inc has announced that its Bellingham office transitioned to affiliate ownership on Feb. 1. Previously, it was a company-owned office.

Broker Paul Balzotti will be the new owner of the Bellingham franchise. Balzotti has more than 15 years of experience and broker associate at the company. He plans to continue selling real estate, while working to help support brokers with new sales training, tools and networking opportunities.

Previous office leader and branch manager Darin Stenvers will remain as the designated manager broker and office manager.

The office is located at 2930 Newmarket St., #111, Bellingham.