Bellingham Realtor receives national recognition

by
Filed on 16. Nov, 2016

Sommer Cronck of RE/MAX Whatcom County was awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation designation by a council of the National Association of Realtors.

Cronck is now one of more than 30,000 to earn this designation. All were required to complete a course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty.

Cronck joined RE/MAX Whatcom County in 2015.

