Bellingham Realtor receives national recognition
by ehamann
Filed on 16. Nov, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Sommer Cronck of RE/MAX Whatcom County was awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation designation by a council of the National Association of Realtors.
Cronck is now one of more than 30,000 to earn this designation. All were required to complete a course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty.
Cronck joined RE/MAX Whatcom County in 2015.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.