Bellingham resident recognized with national event industry honor

by ehamann

24. May, 2018

Bellingham resident Corbin Ball will be inducted into the Event Industry Council’s Hall of Leaders. The Hall of Leaders award is the lifetime achievement award for the meetings, conventions, exhibitions and events industry. Ball is one of four professionals to be inducted in 2018.

Ball is the president of Corbin Ball and Co., a Bellingham-based international speaking, consulting and writing firm focused on technology for the meetings and event industry. For more information about Ball, visit www.corbinball.com. For more information about the award or the council, visit eventscouncil.org.