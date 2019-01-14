Bellingham restaurant opens new Barkley location
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Mix’s second restaurant is now open. The Bellingham eatery opened its new location at 2925 Newmarket St., in Barkley Village on Jan. 9. Owner Helen Neville opened the first location, located in downtown Bellingham at 215 West Holly St. in October. Mix offers made to order salads, hot broth bowls and flatbread sandwiches made from fresh, local, seasonal ingredients. So far, the company has hired 22 employees to staff its two restaurants. For more information, visit www.mixrestaurants.com.
