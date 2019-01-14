Bellingham restaurant opens new Barkley location

by
Filed on 14. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Mix’s second restaurant is now open. The Bellingham eatery opened its new location at 2925 Newmarket St., in Barkley Village on Jan. 9. Owner Helen Neville opened the first location, located in downtown Bellingham at 215 West Holly St. in October. Mix offers made to order salads, hot broth bowls and flatbread sandwiches made from fresh, local, seasonal ingredients. So far, the company has hired 22 employees to staff its two restaurants. For more information, visit www.mixrestaurants.com.

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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