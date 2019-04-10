Bellingham salon and beauty school to offer free services to cancer patients

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

A Bellingham salon and beauty school is offering free hair and skin care services to anyone suffering from cancer. Zorganics Institute Beauty and Wellness is offering this service each Wednesday by appointment only.

Zorganics Institute is located in Bakerview Square at 410 West Bakerview Road, No. 112. It offers courses covering barbering, cosmetology, beginning and master esthetics, nail technology, massage therapy, instructor training, post-graduate classes and makeup.

Zorganics director Frida Emalange also developed a line of hair and skin-care products, which are sold in Zorganics Cosmetics in Bellis Fair Mall. To schedule an appointment, call 360-392-8243 or for more information visit www.zorganicsinstitute.com.