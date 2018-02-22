Bellingham salon/spa gets new owners

by ehamann

Filed on 22. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Zazen Salon Spa has been acquired by Marvin and Lannea Riggs. The Lynden couple took over the spa on Jan. 1.

Zazen Salon Spa, which opened in 2000, is located along the Bellingham waterfront at Bellwether on the Bay, at 11 Bellwether Way, Suite 102. It offers hair styling for men and women and an array of spa services, including skin care, massages, nails, waxing, make-up, lashes and brows, body treatments and wraps. The 1,500-square-foot facility includes an infrared sauna and provides bridal services. The spa employs 20 people. Marvin Riggs is a RE/MAX broker and previously was membership director of the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Lannea Riggs, a lifelong Whatcom County resident, is a registered nurse and operated an adult family home for four years.

For more information, visit www.zazensalonspa.com.