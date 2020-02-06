Bellingham SCORE to offer business workshops

by mathewroland

Filed on 06. Feb, 2020 in Business Briefs, Contents

The local SCORE chapter of Bellingham will host two workshops; one in February and one in March. The “Starting Your Own Business” workshop will be offered on February 22 and the “Writing a Business Plan” workshop will be offered on March 7. Both workshops will be held at Whatcom Community College.

The local Score chapter began in 1991 and has more than 20 volunteer counselors that are devoted to educating entrepreneurs and helping small businesses start, grow, and succeed in Whatcom and Skagit counties. In 2018, the Bellingham Chapter helped 105 new businesses get started and created 131 non-owner jobs in the local economy.

In 2018 they also provided a total of 974 Chapter services such as one-on-one mentoring to small business and educational workshops to attendees. The Bellingham chapter has been completely operated by volunteers for the last 28 years. Funding for the chapter comes in the form of a small annual grant provided by the Small Business Administration and modest fees earned from its educational workshops in partnership with Whatcom Community College.

Details, workshop prices and registration can be found at the SCORE Bellingham website or at the Whatcom Community College website.