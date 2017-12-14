Bellingham security company announces campaign to benefit Skookum Kids
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Security Solutions announced a new campaign at its locksmith branch Bellingham Lock & Safe called Keys 4 Kids. For every key cut, it will donate 10 cents to Skookum Kids, a Bellingham nonprofit that cares for foster kids and supports foster parents.
On average, Bellingham Lock & Safe cuts about 1400 keys per month. The Keys 4 Kids campaign began on Dec. 1 and will continue indefinitely.
Security Solutions is a life safety and security company based in Bellingham. Security Solutions has seen a 25 percent year-over-year growth in the last three years and has expanded to the Seattle area.
In addition to Keys 4 Kids, Security Solutions also sponsors Rebound of Whatcom County and just finished building a school in India.
This year Skookum Kids was named Nonprofit of the Year by the Whatcom Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.skookumkids.org.
