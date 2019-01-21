Bellingham service dog nonprofit wins statewide award

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Bellingham’s Brigadoon Service Dogs earned statewide recognition in December, and was awarded $30,000 by BECU.

Brigadoon Service Dogs was recognized as the BECU Employee’s Choice Winner at the 2018 People Helping People Awards.

In total, 18 nonprofits in the state were recognized.

Brigadoon Service Dogs provides service dogs for veterans, other adults and children with physical, developmental and behavioral health disabilities.

BECU is the largest not for profit credit union in Washington. It operates more than 50 locations in Washington and two financial centers in South Carolina. For more information, becu.org.