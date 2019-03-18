Bellingham solar installer launches campaign to support sustainable nonprofit

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Western Solar has announced the launch of a new campaign to support and collaborate with the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association. The Empowering NSEA campaign will bring the two organizations together to educate the public on the relationship between renewable energy, local ecosystems, economy and community.

The campaign will officially kick off at the NSEA’s Annual Community Celebration on March 14. It will include free workshops on the basics of solar energy and raise awareness for the NSEA’s work.

Western Solar will facilitate free monthly workshops at the NSEA’s Community Room. For each new system installed through the program, one solar panel and associated equipment will be donated to NSEA. Workshops will be held on March 20 and May 16 from 6-7 p.m. and April 27 from noon-1 p.m. Attendees can register at www.nsea.solar.

Bellingham-based Western Solar installs residential and commercial solar electric systems throughout Washington. For more information, visit www.westernsolarinc.com.

NSEA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring wild salmon runs in Whatcom County. For more information, visit www.n-sea.org.