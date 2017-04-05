Bellingham spa and wellness center moving to larger office

Sound Women’s Health & Aesthetics is moving to a larger office to accommodate a growing number of clients.

Effective March 13, the Bellingham medical spa and wellness center has moved down one floor in the Bellwether Building to Suite 107, 11 Bellwether Way.

Owner and practitioner Dr. Karyn L. Tapley offers wellness care for women using traditional and integrative methods. Services include physician-supervised weight loss, and treatment of scars, skin laxity, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair and spider veins.

Tapley is a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians & Gynecologists and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. She has more than 10 years of experience as a medical doctor.

For more information, call 360-656-5246 or visit www.SoundWomensHealth.com.