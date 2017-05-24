Bellingham tea shop fundraising to offer product line

by ehamann

Filed on 24. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Saku Tea, a tea shop which opened in Bellingham last year, is expanding, and looking to bring a product line to stores, coffee shops and restaurants.

Owners Kuros Zahedi and Sandra Loeffelmann run Saku Tea, located at 833 North State St., and serve tea beverages. At the shop they’ve developed a line of six superfood lattes, two each featuring turmeric, beetroot and matcha.

Zahedi and Loeffelmann are running a Kickstarter campaign to bring the latte blends to store shelves.

The latte blends are a powder, which customers can mix with a heated milk or milk alternative.

They hope to package and sell the blends for both retail and wholesale. The Kickstarter campaign runs until the end of May.