Bellingham Technical College expands entry-level construction certification offering

by ehamann

Filed on 02. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Bellingham Technical College is expanding its construction industry certifications to meet demand in the industry for more trained workers.

BTC is partnering with the Building Industry Association of Whatcom County to offer the Construction Technologies: Craft Laborer 1 industry certification to build on the knowledge taught in the construction core curriculum course offered this summer.

The construction core curriculum course is a prerequisite for the Craft Laborer 1 course and will be taught online in fall quarter.

Courses for the Craft Laborer 1 certification will run from Sept. 18-Dec. 7 and will cover National Center for COnstruction Education and Research Craft Laborer 1 modules.

The certification is accredited with the national center.

For more information about registration, visit www.btc.edu/register.