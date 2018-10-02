Bellingham Technical College expands entry-level construction certification offering
by ehamann
Filed on 02. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Bellingham Technical College is expanding its construction industry certifications to meet demand in the industry for more trained workers.
BTC is partnering with the Building Industry Association of Whatcom County to offer the Construction Technologies: Craft Laborer 1 industry certification to build on the knowledge taught in the construction core curriculum course offered this summer.
The construction core curriculum course is a prerequisite for the Craft Laborer 1 course and will be taught online in fall quarter.
Courses for the Craft Laborer 1 certification will run from Sept. 18-Dec. 7 and will cover National Center for COnstruction Education and Research Craft Laborer 1 modules.
The certification is accredited with the national center.
For more information about registration, visit www.btc.edu/register.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.