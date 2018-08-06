Bellingham Technical College Foundation elects board member

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Bellingham Technical College Foundation recently elected a new member to its board of directors. Michael Burke will serve a three-year term on the board, from 2018-2021. Burke is senior vice president for US Bank. Currently he leads a group of 16 community bank branches in five counties in northwest Washington. Burke leads sales and compliance operations for his group and mentors new territory leaders for the company.

Burke has also served on the boards of the Salvation Army, Skagit County Asset Building Coalition and Junior Achievement.

The mission of the BTC Foundation is to expand access to quality education for the students of BTC. For more information, visit www.btcfound.org. For more information about BTC, visit, www.btc.edu.