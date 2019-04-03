Bellingham Technical College to hold career program info sessions
by ehamann
Filed on 03. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
Those interested in pursuing their education or training for a new career are invited to learn more about Bellingham Technical College’s programs.
BTC is offering a week of information systems on its programs and certificates on April 29-May 2.
These events were previously set for February, but were rescheduled due to the weather.
Each event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will include a brief introduction, as well as tours, lab visits and instructor introductions.
April 29′s event will cover transportation and industrial technology programs, and will be held in BTC’s G Building.
April 30′s event will cover advanced manufacturing and engineering, and will be held in BTC’s G Building.
May 1′s event will cover business, IT and culinary arts, and will be held in BTC’s G Building.
May 2′s event will cover fisheries and aquaculture sciences and be held at the Perry Center for Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences, located at 600 C St., Bellingham.
For more information, and to sign up for the info sessions, visit www.btc.edu/infosession.
