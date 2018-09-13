Bellingham Technical College to offer summer weddings

by ehamann

Bellingham Technical College has announced that its Settlemyer Family Hall is now available to book for summer weddings starting June 2019.

Settlemyer Hall offers tables and chairs for up to 200 people, optimizable spaces, plug-and-play media access and event support for set-up and take-down.

BTC is also available for catering, or customers can brings in their own catering with access to the school’s commercial kitchen.

To learn more about BTC’s rental options for weddings and other events, visit www.btc.edu/rentals or contact events@btc.edu or call 360-752-8303.