Bellingham video store Film is Truth relocates

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Film is Truth, a longtime Bellingham video rental store, has relocated to 1418 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham.

After three years inside The Public Market, Film is Truth opened in its new space at the beginning of the month.

It is now inside the Allied Arts Building, and shares space with Limelight Cinema. The new location allows Film is Truth of sell more candy and merchandise and provide new programming and events.