Bellingham Wedding Expo this Saturday

The 24th-annual Bridal Inspirations Wedding Expo will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel and Conference Center, at 714 Lakeway Drive in Bellingham.

The expo features the largest bridal fashion show in Western Washington, which will have more than 100 dresses. It starts at 4 p.m. in the hotel’s ballroom. The fashion show will also include dresses for bridesmaids and mothers, and suits and tuxedos. The Justin Alexander Trunk Show will be held from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The expo features more than 50 businesses that offer services for weddings and other events. Advance tickets are available for $15 at www.bridalinspirationsexpo.com. Tickets are $18 at the door. Children 8 and under get in free. For more information, call 360-733-2563.