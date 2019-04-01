Bellingham wood finishing company receives award for environmental work

by ehamann

01. Apr, 2019

A Bellingham paint and finishing company received recognition for its environmentally friendly products.

Bellingham Professional Finishes earned a Platinum award from the Northwest Clean Air Agency. The company switched to environmentally safe, water-based products.

Bellingham Professional Finishes specializes in wood finishes for higher-end custom homes. The company also does cabinet restoration and other work.

The company began working with NWCAA to become more environmentally friendly in 2016, after it added a spray booth.

In addition to switching products, the company also replaced all lighting in its two shops with high-efficiency lights and installed a high-efficiency furnace. It also used efficient infrared heaters in both shops, and is taking steps to reduce its fuel usage.

NWCAA started presenting its Partners for Clean Air awards in 2010 to businesses and organizations in Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties. This year, it gave out 54 awards in platinum, gold and silver categories. For details about the awards and other winners, visit http://nwcleanairwa.gov/business-award-winners/.