Bellingham YWCA receives $112,785 in state housing funds
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Bellingham’s YWCA has received a $112,785 award from the Washington State Housing Trust Fund. The award will fund heating and lighting replacements in the YWCA North Forest residence, which provides transitional and emergency housing for homeless women and low-income residents. The award came after a statewide competition for a share of $9.9 million, and went to 23 projects. The Bellingham YWCA was one of 38 competitors and one of only four cities outside the Seattle/Tacoma metro area to receive funding.
