Bellingham’s Brad Haggen acquires Skylark’s restaurant

A longtime Fairhaven restaurant passed into new ownership last year after it was purchased by Brad Haggen. Haggen purchased Skylark’s Hidden Cafe from Don White. Terms were not disclosed.

Haggen is president and CEO of Naples Best Restaurants, Inc., which he launched after selling his stake in grocery chain Haggen, Inc., which was founded by his family. Earlier this year he also purchased Seattle restaurant Tallulah’s.

Skylark’s Hidden Cafe is location a 1308 11th St., Bellingham and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Haggen doesn’t plan any immediate changes, according to a press release, except for a possible update to the decor. He is retaining all of Skylark’s staff and promoting longtime employee Chevy Robertson to general manager.

For more information, visit skylarkshiddencafe.com or call 360-715-3642.