Bellingham’s Brad Haggen acquires Skylark’s restaurant
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
A longtime Fairhaven restaurant passed into new ownership last year after it was purchased by Brad Haggen. Haggen purchased Skylark’s Hidden Cafe from Don White. Terms were not disclosed.
Haggen is president and CEO of Naples Best Restaurants, Inc., which he launched after selling his stake in grocery chain Haggen, Inc., which was founded by his family. Earlier this year he also purchased Seattle restaurant Tallulah’s.
Skylark’s Hidden Cafe is location a 1308 11th St., Bellingham and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Haggen doesn’t plan any immediate changes, according to a press release, except for a possible update to the decor. He is retaining all of Skylark’s staff and promoting longtime employee Chevy Robertson to general manager.
For more information, visit skylarkshiddencafe.com or call 360-715-3642.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.