Bellingham’s Gear Aid named innovator of the year

by ehamann

Filed on 24. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Gear Aid, a Bellingham outdoor equipment company, was awarded the Innovator of the Year in the 2017 Washington Manufacturing Awards by Seattle Business Magazine. The awards were determined by a panel of seven judges. Gear Aid’s prize was awarded based on its demonstrated commitment to innovation, leading-edge business practices and creating value for customers.

Gear Aid is a gear care and repair company for the outdoor, sporting goods and SCUBA industries. It offers more than 100 products, and is rooted in innovation and lean manufacturing.

Learn more about the company at www.gearaid.com.