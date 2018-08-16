Bellingham’s Kulshan Brewing rebrands

by ehamann

Filed on 16. Aug, 2018

Kulshan Brewing Company has rebranded, releasing a new website, logo and packaging for its year-round beers. The goal of the rebrand is to align the brewery with its surrounding community and natural environment and introduce new, recyclable cardboard cartons for its beers.

The rebrand has been in the works since last summer, when, after five years in business, it hired a marketing team, consisting of two new positions.

Kulshan also worked with contract designer Cameron Jennings and hired local artist Sarah Finger of Skyline Printworks to hand-carve and print the designs for the new packaging, which features local natural features Mount Baker, the Salish Sea, Baker Lake, the Twin Sisters and Mount Shuksan.

Kulshan Brewing was founded in 2012, and opened its second brewery in the Roosevelt neighborhood in 2015.