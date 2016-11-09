Bellwether Real Estate adds two new agents
by ehamann
Filed on 09. Nov, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Bellwether Real Estate recently added two new agents to its team.
Bri Westbury moved to Bellingham in 2011. In 2014, she began her career in real estate.
Sarah Cornwell was born and raised in Bellingham. She recently graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in exercise science. After graduating, she decided to follow her passion and pursue a career in real estate.
Bellwether Real Estate is located at 11 Bellwether Way, Suite 201, Bellingham.
