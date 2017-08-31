Bellwether Real Estate appoints new CEO

by ehamann

Bellwether Real Estate appointed Heather Simpson as its new CEO. She assumed responsibilities in February. Simpson has been a part of the Bellwether Real Estate team for two years, starting as a real estate broker.

She was an integral part of forming the company and developing the company’s vision. Simpson was born and raised in Bellingham and has worked in Whatcom County real estate for 11 years.

Bellwether Real Estate was founded on April 24, 2015 by established real estate brokers Monte young, Tim Cornwell, Mike Parry, Chris Erdmann and Diskin Young.