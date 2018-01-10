Bellwether Real Estate appoints new director of development

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Jan, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Bellwether Real Estate has announced the appointment of Ashley Hulbert as its new director of development. She took on her new responsibilities in November.

Previously, Hulbert worked as the human resources and marketing manager at Whatcom Land Title Company. Before joining that company in 2011, she worked at Stewart Title. She has held various positions in the Whatcom County real estate industry since 1999.