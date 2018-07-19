Ben Kinney Companies donate $400K to Lydia Place

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

The Ben Kinney Companies announced on May 23 that they will donate $400,000 to Lydia Place, a Bellingham-based nonprofit. Lydia Place is making strides to disrupt the cycle of homelessness in Whatcom County by providing housing and services to promote independence for families and individuals living in the community.

Ben Kinney, founder of the Ben Kinney Companies, presented Lydia Place with a donation of $400,000 to help Lydia Place build or buy another property, under the condition that at least one unit could be used a father with children looking for housing.

Lydia Place and Ben Kinney Companies expect to announce in the near future how the donation will be used, once they identify some viable properties.

Ben Kinney Companies include a collection of software, training and real estate companies, including ActiveRain, Automabots, BlueRoof360, Brivity, Blossor, and Kwkly; the Ben Kinney

Training Organization; seven Keller Williams offices in Washington, and locations in

Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, New Mexico, Texas, and London.

Kinney has been a licensed real estate professional for 13 years and leads more than 1,000 agents in the

United States and United Kingdom.