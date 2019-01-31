Birch Bay library project gets $100,000 gift

BP Cherry Point donated $100,000 toward the capital campaign to build a public library in Birch Bay.

In 2017, the Whatcom County Library System purchased property at 7968 Birch Bay Drive, and is working on raising the funds to build the library.

With the donation from BP, the Friends of the Library now have $120,000 toward the $3.7 million goal to complete the project.

Fundraising is expected to take five years. A rendering of the proposed library, and animated video walk-through can be found at https://www/wcls.org/birchbay/.

The Whatcom County Library circulates more that 2 million items every year and has 10 branches. For more information, visit WCLS.org.

 

