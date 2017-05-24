Birch Bay ranked no. 1 in state for retirees
by ehamann
Filed on 24. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Birch Bay was ranked the best tax-friendly place in the state for retirees. Sudden Valley was also ranked high on the list, at no. 6.
The list was compiled by SmartAsset, a financial technology company. The study took into account property, income, fuel, sales and Social Security tax data. To see more details on the study results and methodology, visit https://smartasset.com/retirement/washington-retirement-taxes?year=2017#washington.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.