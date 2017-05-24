Birch Bay ranked no. 1 in state for retirees

by ehamann

Filed on 24. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Birch Bay was ranked the best tax-friendly place in the state for retirees. Sudden Valley was also ranked high on the list, at no. 6.

The list was compiled by SmartAsset, a financial technology company. The study took into account property, income, fuel, sales and Social Security tax data. To see more details on the study results and methodology, visit https://smartasset.com/retirement/washington-retirement-taxes?year=2017#washington.