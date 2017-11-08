Birch Equipment awards new scholarship to BTC diesel mechanic student

by ehamann

Filed on 08. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Birch Equipment has awarded its first scholarship with Bellingham Technical College. The $1,500 endowed scholarship supports eligible students in the diesel mechanic program. Scott Fuhrman was awarded the inaugural scholarship. Fuhrman has been invited to Birch Equipment’s Bellingham facility to meet the maintenance and management team and will receive a tour of one the company’s shops.