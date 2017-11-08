Birch Equipment awards new scholarship to BTC diesel mechanic student
by ehamann
Filed on 08. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Birch Equipment has awarded its first scholarship with Bellingham Technical College. The $1,500 endowed scholarship supports eligible students in the diesel mechanic program. Scott Fuhrman was awarded the inaugural scholarship. Fuhrman has been invited to Birch Equipment’s Bellingham facility to meet the maintenance and management team and will receive a tour of one the company’s shops.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.