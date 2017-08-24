Birch Equipment jumps in national ranking

by ehamann

Birch Equipment is now the 87th largest construction equipment rental company in the nation, and 97th in North America, according to the rental equipment register. Birch Equipment specializes in dirt equipment, material handling, aerial, air, power lighting and finish trades, customized 24-hour service, urban to remote worksite support and 24-hour service and crew capability.

Birch Equipment has locations in Anacortes, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Everett, and Sitka, Alaska.