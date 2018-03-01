Blaine brewery takes home award at national competition

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Mar, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Atwood Ales Farm Brewery in Blaine won an award for one of its beers at a the Good Food Awards in San Francisco on Jan. 19. Atwood was one of 15 breweries from around the country to be recognized, not only for its beer, but also for its effort toward sustainability and social good through its production and business practices.

In total, there were 199 winners among 15 categories, with more than 2,000 entries.

The winners were selected in a blind tasting, after passing a rigorous vetting to confirm they meet the Good Food Awards standards regarding supply chain transparency, environmentally sound agricultural practices and deep community engagement.

Atwood’s winning beer was Rhuty, a rhubarb sour ale. The beer features rhubarb and hops grown onsite at the brewery estate and malt from the Skagit Valley.