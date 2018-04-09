Blaine brewery wins award at international beer competition

by ehamann

Filed on 09. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Blaine’s Atwood Ales took home a bronze medal at the seventh annual New York International Beer Competition on Feb. 11. In New York City.

Atwood Ales’ beer Triticale was one of more than 600 submissions from 14 countries judged at the event.

The beer is named after the type of wheat-rye hybrid grain used to make it. The triticale used in Atwood’s beer is grown in Skagit County and malted by Skagit Valley Malting. The hops for the beer were grown on the Atwood Ales farm, making all the ingredients for the beer sourced within 50 miles.