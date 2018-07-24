Blaine’s Atwood Ales wins at Washington Beer Awards
by ehamann
Filed on 24. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Blaine’s Atwood Ales Farm Brewery took home two awards from sixth annual Washington Beer Awards on June 16-17. It was also named a finalist for Washington’s Best Saison for the second year in a row by Seattle Magazine.
This year 117 Washington breweries received gold silver or bronze medals in 74 categories at the Washington Beer Awards.
Atwood Ales received a gold medal in the herb and spice beer category for its Mo’s Saison and a special award for Best Washington Malt Beer for its beer Triticale, which showcases malts grown and produced strictly in Washington.
For Seattle Magazine’s second annual beer awards, Mo’s Saison was selected as a finalist in the saison category for the second year in a row.
Atwood Ales is located in a 100-year-old barn on a family owned and operated farm. To learn more about Atwood Ales and find your nearest retailer, visit atwoodales.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.