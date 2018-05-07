Broker joins Muljat Group
by ehamann
Filed on 07. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Joy Brown has joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office. Brown has been a real estate broker since 2011, and has lived in Whatcom County for 14 years. She is in the process of obtaining a manager broker’s license.
Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. For more information, call Brown at 360-441-0698 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.
