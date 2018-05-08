Broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by
Filed on 08. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Bronwyn Regan to the Lakeway office. Regn will be joining the Christine Cicchitti Team and will focus on new construction and residential, but would eventually like to try commercial real estate. Regan was licensed in March after working with Cicchitti as a personal assistant and marketing coordinator. Regan can be reached at 360-643-9122 and bronwynregan@nwhomes.net.

