BTC building awarded LEED certification

by ehamann

Filed on 22. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Bellingham Technical College’s Perry Center for Fisheries and Aquacultural Science was recently awarded LEED Silver Certification. The new building was designed by HKP Architects and incorporates a number of features to reduce its environmental impact and reduce operating costs.

The new 7,800-square-foot building is at Maritime Heritage Park and is designed to allow the public to see into the hatchery and appreciate the students’ work.

The building uses natural daylight, ventilation and thermal insulation to reduce the building’s energy use by 25 percent.

HKP Architects is a full-service architectural design firm with offices in Mount Vernon and Seattle. For more information on the project, visit http://www.hkpa.com/wp-content/uploads/HKP-Case-Study_BTC-Perry-Center_2017-updated-LEED-CERTsmall.pdf