BTC building awarded LEED Gold certification

by ehamann

18. Sep, 2017

The Bellingham Technical College’s Campus Center was recently awarded LEED Gold Certification. The building was designed by HKP Architects and incorporates a number of sustainable features.

The three-story Campus Center building serves as a campus core, with formal and informal learning areas throughout, an auditorium, bookstore, restaurant, teaching kitchens, faculty offices, conference rooms, a library, faculty lounge and student activities lounge.

The building was designed with energy usage and conservation as a main priority, as well as other sustainable concerns. More than 95 percent of construction waste was diverted from landfills, energy features reduced operating costs by 31 percent, and building materials are 22 percent recycled content, and 25 percent are locally sourced.

Green roofs and rain gardens help reduce stormwater runoff and solar photovoltaic panels on the roof generate power.

HKP architects is a full service architectural design firm with offices in Mount Vernon and Seattle.