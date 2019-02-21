BTC cosmetology salon opens for services to public
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Bellingham Technical College’s cosmetology program is now open to the public for hair appointments. To celebrate, the school is offering a $3 shampoo and blowout special in February. The salon is also offering color for $30, perms starting ata $38, manicures and pedicures starting at $9, facials for $18, and facial waxing starting at $9. The salon is located at 1411 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. To schedule an appointment, call 360-752-8789. BTC is also accepting applications for students interesting in joining the cosmetology school. The spring quarter begins April 2. For more information, visit www.btc.edu.
