BTC Foundation elects new board members
by ehamann
Filed on 20. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
The Bellingham Technical College Foundation recently elected two emeritus members to its board of directors.
Past Foundation members David Blair and Russ Whidbee were elected to receive emeritus status at the foundation board meeting in June.
The new classification was recently adopted based on the following criteria: served as foundation board member with distinction and excellence, held an important leadership role and made or makes significant contributions, engaged in advocacy activities in service on the board, completed their terms, and participated in one or more Foundation activities in the past year.
For more information on the Foundation, visit www.btcfound.org.
