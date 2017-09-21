BTC nursing program earns national accreditation

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Bellingham Technical College’s associate degree nursing program has received national accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The BTC nursing program has always been approved through the state’s Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission, and has been working toward this national accreditation for several years.

The push for nursing programs to become accredited nationally is happening around the country, to make sure nurses are getting the same standard of education wherever they study. In Washington, the state requirements are similar to national requirements, and BTC’s program has been state approved since 1953. For BTC students, the new accreditation means their pre-licensure nursing education will be recognized by transfer colleges nationwide, will be eligible for some new job opportunities, like working in government health agencies. They’ll also be able to apply to out-of-state programs to earn their bachelor’s degree without having to go through a lengthy verification process.

Those interested in learning more about BTC’s nursing program can attend one an info session on Monday, Oct. 2, or Monday, Nov. 6 from 4-5 p.m. in BTC’s Haskell Center, room 108.