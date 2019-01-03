BTC receives $350,000 endowment
by ehamann
Filed on 03. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Bellingham Technical College Foundation recently received a $350,000 contribution from the Thomas and Martina Horn Foundation, which will create a permanent endowment and will support student scholarships.
This is the second largest contribution ever received by the BTC Foundation.
The Horn Foundation has supported education in Whatcom County for more than 20 years. Thomas Horn was a local business and philanthropist. He established Horn’s Department Store on Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham. Over 60 years, he expanded to seven department stores throughout the Northwest.
The Horn Foundation was established in 1996, and has distributed for than $6 million to not-for-profits in Whatcom County.
