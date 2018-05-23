BTC receives $650,000 for STEM programs

by ehamann

Filed on 23. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Bellingham Technical College has received a $649,480 grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant will support the schools new Building Inclusive Maker Communities for Engineering Technology Students project.

The project provides scholarships for three cohorts of 12 students over five years, focusing on connecting them to their peers and regional technology communities.

BTC will partner with organizations like the Bellingham Makerspace, Western Washington University and the Port of Bellingham to develop maker-based learning and student mentoring opportunities.

The project will increase access to STEM programs by providing financial assistance, mentoring and academic support to engineering technology program students.

BTC offers six engineering technology specializations: civil engineering technology, clean energy, composites, electronics, geomatics and mechanical design and a new Bachelor of Applied Science Engineering Technology.

For more information about BTC, visit www.BTC.edu