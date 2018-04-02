Builders association honors Whatcom County contractor with annual award

by ehamann

Filed on 02. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Building Industry Association of Whatcom County honored Gary Honcoop as 2017 Builder of the Year.

Honcoop founded Roosendaal-Honcoop Construction, Inc., in 1979 with Roger Roosendaal. Roosendaal-Honcoop Construction is a full-service general contractor in Whatcom County. Current notable projects include Semiahmoo Shore, a 46-unit residential development in Blaine.

Honcoop has been sole owner of the company since Roosendaal retired a year ago. The company’s employees have worked more than 8 years without a time-loss injury and the company has received several awards for its safety record.