Building permit, July 16-20

by ehamann

Filed on 27. Jul, 2018 in Data, Market Indicators

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3425 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove and replace current roofing. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0701. July 16.

3441 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove and replace current roofing. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0703. July 16.

3453 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0704. July 16.

3466 Deer Pointe Court, $14,840 to remove current roofing and replace. Contractor: Mt Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0705. July 16.

1801 Fairhaven Ave., $36,736 for new 800 square foot unheated detached garage – Remsbecher. Historical owner: Arthur H. Remsbecher and Penelope L. Contompasis. Contractor: Slab Design/Build Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0706. July 17.

1835 Barkley Blvd. 101, $53,000 for interior tenant improvement for office space – 1835 Barkley. Contractor: Veca Electric. Permit no.: BLD2018-0709. July 18.

1460 Humboldt St., $24,796.80 to demo (e) carport and construct 540 square foot detached garage – Wittko. Historical owner: John and Linda G. Doroshenko. Contractor: Ideas and Abilities. Permit no.: BLD2018-0710. July 18.

3024 Orleans St., $224,924.76 for new zero lot line single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2018-0713. July 18.

1125 Finnegan Way, $145,000 for interior tenant improvement for new restaurant – Maikham Lao. Permit no.: BLD2018-0716. July 18.

2600 38th St., $205,673 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Dexter. permit no.: BLD2018-0718. July 19.

417 Arbutus Place, $375,469.96 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Holcomb. Historical owner: Jeff and Donna Shaw. Permit no.: BLD2018-0721. July 20.

Issued

2920 Sunset Drive, $313,887.63 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Taylor. Bonded contractor: Kelly Ridge Construction Inc. Historical owner: Brian W. and Lyndie E. Case. Contractor: Paul Taylor Homes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0006. July 18.

110 Ashley St., $3,256,180.06 for new 35-unit multifamily building – Ashley Street Properties. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Bonded Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2018-0183. July 19.

3109 Meridian St., $36,368.64 for steel pole barn with lean-to – Lowin. Historical owner: Harold E. Prentice. Contractor: Alvord and Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0384. July 20.

21 Bellwether Way 410, $45,000 for new office in (e) shell space – Cohanim Bellwether LLC. Contractor: Exxel Pacific In. Permit no.: BLD2018-0430. July 17.

112 Samish Way, $49,000 to replace menu boards at drive thru: McDonald’s. Contractor: Ed Reyes. Permit no.: BLD2018-0454. July 20.

4741 Spring Brook St., ,$209,107.60 for new single-family residence with attached garage: Larrabee Springs Inc. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0468. July 19.

4016 Northwest Ave., $40,000 to replace trusses and roofing: Belleau Woods LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0570.