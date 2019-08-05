Building Permits June 10-14

by mathewroland

Filed on 05. Aug, 2019 in Contents, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham Permit Center.

June 10-14

Applied

915 26th St. Bldg. 4, $67,361 for new modular office building-WWU physical plant. Contractor: Williams Scotsman. Permit no.: BLD2019-0551

2700 Bill McDonald Pkwy., $76,000 for soccer and baseball light poles-Sehome High School. Contractor: Lightworks Electric Company. Permit no.: BLD2019-0555

1600 East Sunset Dr., $131,980 for office/restroom building new construction-Bellingham Christian School. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0560

340 W Bakerview Rd., $125,000 to replace window with security revolving door-T-Mobile. Contractor: Tyson Byers. Permit no.: BLD2019-0562

915 26th St., $15,000 to remove non-load bearing wall to create larger office-WWU PP. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0564

1134 Finnegan Way., $276,617 for building mixed use/repair. Contractor: Atticus Rogers. Permit no.: BLD2019-0565

4125 Arctic Ave., $25,000 for parking and site upgrades for ADA compliance. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0572

162 E College Way., $788,675 to convert three classrooms to labs, work rooms-env. Science WWU. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0579

812 Yew St., $80,000 for new stormwater detention vault-Edelstein. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2019-0580

425 Sequoia Dr., $145,000 to demolish fire damaged building-S&S Sequoia LLC. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0581

3105 Old Fairhaven Pkwy., $50,000 for storm vault-Landmark Investment Construction. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0582

311 Grand Ave., $2,000,000 for exterior maintenance repairs-Whatcom County. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0198

1200 Old Fairhaven Pkwy., $14,250 to install security gate/fencing and stair cover-12th St. Village. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0203

4008 Northwest Ave., $80,000 to replace trusses and roofing-Belleau Woods LLC. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0301

20 Bellwether Way., $13,000 for monument sign to a new mixed-use apartment building. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0304

1107 N State St., $38,000 to remodel interior for future bar-Melim. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0370

1330 Lincoln St., $51,555 for new walk-in cooler/freezer-Carl Cozier Elem. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0462

205 Prospect St. A105, $15,000 for partially enclosed patio for kitchen- Bellingham Cider Co. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0479

