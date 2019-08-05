Building Permits June 10-14
by mathewroland
Filed on 05. Aug, 2019 in Contents, Public Records
Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham Permit Center.
June 10-14
Applied
915 26th St. Bldg. 4, $67,361 for new modular office building-WWU physical plant. Contractor: Williams Scotsman. Permit no.: BLD2019-0551
2700 Bill McDonald Pkwy., $76,000 for soccer and baseball light poles-Sehome High School. Contractor: Lightworks Electric Company. Permit no.: BLD2019-0555
1600 East Sunset Dr., $131,980 for office/restroom building new construction-Bellingham Christian School. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0560
340 W Bakerview Rd., $125,000 to replace window with security revolving door-T-Mobile. Contractor: Tyson Byers. Permit no.: BLD2019-0562
915 26th St., $15,000 to remove non-load bearing wall to create larger office-WWU PP. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0564
1134 Finnegan Way., $276,617 for building mixed use/repair. Contractor: Atticus Rogers. Permit no.: BLD2019-0565
4125 Arctic Ave., $25,000 for parking and site upgrades for ADA compliance. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0572
162 E College Way., $788,675 to convert three classrooms to labs, work rooms-env. Science WWU. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0579
812 Yew St., $80,000 for new stormwater detention vault-Edelstein. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2019-0580
425 Sequoia Dr., $145,000 to demolish fire damaged building-S&S Sequoia LLC. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0581
3105 Old Fairhaven Pkwy., $50,000 for storm vault-Landmark Investment Construction. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0582
311 Grand Ave., $2,000,000 for exterior maintenance repairs-Whatcom County. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0198
1200 Old Fairhaven Pkwy., $14,250 to install security gate/fencing and stair cover-12th St. Village. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0203
4008 Northwest Ave., $80,000 to replace trusses and roofing-Belleau Woods LLC. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0301
20 Bellwether Way., $13,000 for monument sign to a new mixed-use apartment building. Contractor: Exxel Pacific Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0304
1107 N State St., $38,000 to remodel interior for future bar-Melim. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0370
1330 Lincoln St., $51,555 for new walk-in cooler/freezer-Carl Cozier Elem. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0462
205 Prospect St. A105, $15,000 for partially enclosed patio for kitchen- Bellingham Cider Co. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0479
915 26th St., $15,000 to remove non-load bearing wall to create larger office-WWU. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt. Permit no.: BLD2019-0564
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.