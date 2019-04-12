Building permits, April 1-5

by ehamann

Applied

4108 Prince Court, $150,000, for Stormwater Vault – Prince Court. BLD2019-0263. April 1.

21 Bellwether Way 109, $45,000, for TI for office space – 21 Bellwether. BLD2019-0265. April 1.

2706 James St., 51000, for Interior remodel to (E) SFR – Sharf. Historical owner: Anneliese Tipps. Contractor: TSN Construction LLC. BLD2019-0266. April 1.

1816 Knox Ave., $167,901.92, for 1056 SF new SFR w/ 724 SF attached garage – Converse. Historical owner: Deborah J. Davis. BLD2019-0270. April 2.

1200 Meador Ave., $18,071, for 726 sf deck for (E) cidery – Lost Giants Cider. Contractor: Rader Construction Inc.. Business/tenant: Lost Giants Cider. BLD2019-0272. April 2.

1275 East Sunset Drive, $210,035 for roof recover – Safeway. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc.. BLD2019-0277. April 3.

4303 Meridian St. 102, $350,000, for interior remodel for new restaurant in (E) shell – Galos. Historical owner: DN Clovis LLC. Contractor: Gurinder Grewal. Business/tenant: Galos Flame Grilled Chicken. BLD2019-0279. April 4.

3125 Old Fairhaven Parkway 106, $1,100,000, for tenant improvement for clinic – Fairhaven Same Day Clinic. Contractor: Lease Crutcher Lewis. Business/tenant: Fairhaven Same Day Clinic. BLD2019-0281. April 4.

4776 Spring Brook St., $217,288.40, for new SFR w/ attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc.. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. BLD2019-0284. April 5.

3032 Cedarwood Ave., $217,350, for 1800 SF new SFR w/ (E) garage & (E) accessory bld – Cousens. Historical owner: Donald J. Trosset & Mary E. Corcoran. Contractor: Nate Carlson. BLD2019-0285. April 5.

4780 Spring Brook St., $216,049.8, for 1636 SF new SFR w/ 260 SF (A) garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. BLD2019-0286. April 5.

Issued

112 37th St., $820,419.47, for foundation for new multifamily bld 2 – Samish Studios. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc.. BLD2018-0647. April 4.

406 15th St., $423,098.28, for New SFR w/ attached garage – Christman. Contractor: Janigo Construction. Applicant 2: Maureen A. Christman. BLD2018-1041. April 4.

406 15th St., $29,827.20, for detached garage – Christman. Contractor: Janigo Construction. Applicant 2: Maureen A. Christman. BLD2018-1044. April 3.

710 E Bakerview Road, $236,118.94, for new SFR w/attached garage – Pham. Historical owner: Duc Pham & Nguyet Tran. Contractor: M & M Construction & Painting. BLD2018-1093. April 3.

109 Samish Way, $3,100,568.36, for new mixed use building – Samish Station BLD 1. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc.. BLD2018-1146. April 4.

2932 Racine St., $10,000, to install cover over (E) porch – Knies. Contractor: All Services Property Maintenance. BLD2018-1147. April 4.

1155 North State St. 500, $28,000, to divide larger offices into smaller offices – Herald Bld. BLD2019-0211. April 3.

203 North Garden St., $18,112.50, for interior remodel of (E) SFR & Dormer – Delahunt. Contractor: Kyle Harris. BLD2019-0253. April 3.

