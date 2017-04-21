Building permits, April 10-14

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2627 Utter St., $292,647.70 for Mack – new single-family residence. Historical owner: Pierre F. & Helen M. Sanchez. Contractor: Tide Water Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0335. April 10.

4164 Meridian St., $25,000 for Sprint – install new antennas. Permit no.: BLD2017-0339. April 10.

4314 King Ave., $288,842.23 for Farrar – new single-family residence with garage. Historical owner: John Lambert. Permit no.: BLD2017-0340. April 10.

1315 12th St., $10,000 for Zane Burger – car on pole above roof. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0343. April 11.

1216 Brookstone Drive, $209,238.81 for Skeers – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0344. April 11.

3120 Adams Ave., $63,429.84 for Newport Apartments – new carport. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0347. April 12.

2110 Sentinel Court, $12,000 for Harrison – roof cover over existing patio. Contractor: Artistic Decks. Permit no.: BLD2017-0350. April 12.

716 San Juan Place, $341,418.01 for Murray – new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: San Juan Park LLC. Lender: Heritage Bank. Permit no.: BLD2017-0351. April 13.

1221 Fraser St., $75,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0352. April 13.

1301 Fraser St., $45,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0353. April 13.

1304 Meador Ave, $45,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0354. April 13.

1305 Fraser St., $55,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0355. April 13.

1308 Meador Ave., $55,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0356. April 13.

1405 Fraser St., $55,000 for Haskell – new siding, new roofing, new doors. Permit no.: BLD2017-0357. April 13.

102 West Stuart Road, $19,500 to replace sign package for rebranding: Woods Coffee. Contractor: Dan Mayer. Permit no.: BLD2017-0358. April 13.

Issued

4136 Dumas Ave., $262,934.5 for Ebenal – new single-family residence with attached garage. Bonded Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0482. April 14.

4271 James St., $304,487.94 for Kunnap – new single-family residence with attached three-car garage. Contractor: Walt’s Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2016-0963. April 14.

1707 East Maryland St., $308,352.44 for Henifin – new duplex. Bonded contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Contractor: Henifin Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0131. April 14.

1303 Commercial St., $10,000 to install sign on roof. Contractor: Daylight Properties. Permit no.: BLD2017-0164. April 14.

1501 12th St., $15,000 for Pizza’zza – tenant improvement restaurant expansion. Business/tenant Pizza’zza LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0166. April 10.

814 14th St., $420,652.94 for Baird – new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Doris C. Bundy. Permit no.: BLD2017-0231. April 12.

1010 Hilton Ave.,$13,141 for All American Marine – racking permit. Business/tenant: All-American Marine, Inc, ℅ Matt Mullett. Contractor: Northwest Handling Systems. Permit no.: BLD2017-0253. April 10.

4326 Foothills Court, $222,788.31 for Alliance Properties – new single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2017-0281. April 12.

1140 10th St., 101, $20,000 to establish yoga studio occupancy in shell space (Flux Power). Contractor: Kestrel Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0297. April 11.

2730 Meridian St., $17,000 for Mobil – rebrand gas station. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0299. April 12.

306 West Holly St., $18,000 for Rocket Donuts – install walk-in freezer. Contractor: Nordic Temperature Control Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0300. April 14.

4325 Foothills Court, $225,373.47 for Alliance – construct new single-family residence with attached garage. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0304. April 10.